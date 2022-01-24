Ford unveils all-new 2022 Bronco Raptor with 400-horsepower

(WXYZ) — Ford is adding to its high-performance SUV and truck lineup, debuting the all-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor on Monday.

The Bronco Raptor is built for desert running and boulder crawling, according to Ford, giving off-roaders next-level performance.

According to Ford, it will be the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever with more than 400 horsepower, 37-inch all-terrain tires and more race-inspired features inside and out.

“We poured all of our passion and all of our Bronco and Raptor know-how into creating this absolute desert-racing beast,” said Jim Farley, chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “It’s the real deal. It’s not for show and it’s not for everybody. But for people who love to get out in the wild, it’s the ultimate. And only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor.”

The Bronco Raptor will also include intercooling and air-induction systems which will help endure the higher desert temperatures.

Ford said the Bronco Raptor will start around $68,500, and customers can begin placing orders for it in March. A majority of the 2022 model year Bronco Raptor allocation will go to existing reservation holders, with the vehicles arriving later this summer.