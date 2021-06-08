Ford unveils all-new Maverick compact pickup with hybrid engine, gas mileage up to 40 mpg

(WXYZ) — Ford introduced the latest pickup truck joining the Ford Tough lineup – the 2022 Ford Maverick.

The compact pickup truck is expected to be the first standard, full-hybrid pickup on the market and get an estimated 40 mpg.

The automaker said there is room for five adults with plenty of storage, and is built for both city driving and getting out into the country.

The pickup also features the Maverick FLEXBED system, which has a multi-position tailgate, anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources and more.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be. We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck," Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Todd Eckert said in a release.

Drivers who want to upgrade can get a 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine with 250 horsepower and 277 lb. ft. of torque. The standard hybrid motor comes with 191 horsepower and 155 lb.-ft. of torque with the estimated 40 mpg city and an estimated 500 miles on a tank of gas. It has the ability to tow 2,000 pounds with a standard payload of 1,500 pounds.

“One thing that’s non-negotiable is that Maverick is Built Ford Tough,” Chris Mazur, the truck's chief engineer, said in a release. “Our engineers were unrelenting, putting it through a battery of vicious on-road, off-road, environmental and simulated customer use testing until we were satisfied. Ford trucks are Ford trucks – through and through.”

The truck starts at under $20,000 MSRP and is expected to go on sale this fall.