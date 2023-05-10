Watch Now
Ford unveils new 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickups

Ford Motor Company
2024 Ford Ranger preproduction models shown. Available late summer 2023. Actual production vehicle may vary. From left to right –&nbsp;Ford Ranger XL STX, Lariat, Raptor, XLT Sport
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 10, 2023
Ford Motor Company unveiled the all-new 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickup trucks on Wednesday, calling them different than any Ranger previously built.

According to Ford, the automaker engineered each aspect of the Ranger for adventure, including the frame, suspension, powertrains, connectivity and driver assist software.

In the past 10 years, Ford Ranger sales have increased 112% globally, with 86,000 sold this year alone, according to Ford.

The new Ranger is available in a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with a maximum towing of 7,500 pounds, with an available box side step behind the rear tires, new fold-flat rear seats, greater wheel wells to carry cargo and much more. In all, Ford said there are 31 standard or available driver assist features for the Ranger.

It will come in XL< XLT and Lariat models.

In the Ranger Raptor, the truck has reinforced front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points and other key areas for more off-roading in the truck.

The truck will be assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, and orders will begin later this month with availability in late fall 2023.

