Fordson High School freshman injured after being struck by vehicle in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old student was injured after she was hit by a vehicle on her way to school this morning, Dearborn police say.

Police say the teen is a freshman at Fordson High School on Ford Road in Dearborn.

The calls about the crash came in around 7:35 a.m.

Police say the 15-year-old is currently in critical condition at the hospital. We're told no other people were injured in the

crash.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family, as well as the school staff and students at Fordson, and we hope for an eventual recovery. We continue to urge drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, slow down, and be safe on the roads," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a statement.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Related Video: Watch an update from police on the pedestrian crash in Dearborn

Fordson High School freshman injured after being struck by vehicle

We're told grief counselors will be made available at the school today.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dearborn police 313-943-2241.

