Forgotten Harvest announces its 29th Annual Comedy Night featuring Comedian Seth Meyers

Tickets go on sale Jan. 28
NBC/AP
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1237 -- Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on December 16, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Seth Meyers
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:17:46-05

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest has announced that Comedian Seth Meyers will be live during their 29th Annual Comedy Night at the Fox Theatre. You can see the comedian on April 29, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will support Forgotten Harvest's mission of providing fresh food to Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

The Forgotten Harvest recommends this event for those above 18 years of age and that the opinions expressed during this event are those of the performers.

Tickets range from $35 - $175 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. According to the press release, ticket purchasers will be required to show proof of complete vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

There will also be an auction held in conjunction with the event. Items can be donated to the Forgotten Harvest.

The non-profit was formed in 1990 and has the mission to fight hunger and waste. Forgotten Harvest rescued over 52 million pounds of food last year. Donated food is delivered to over 180 emergency food providers within three counties.

