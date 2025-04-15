Former Attorney General Mike Cox enters Michigan's 2026 governor race

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has become the latest Republican to jump into the Michigan 2026 gubernatorial race.

Cox, who served as attorney general from 2003 through 2011, is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Michigan is getting weaker, poorer, and less free under Gretchen Whitmer,” Cox said in a statement announcing his campaign. “While she grows the government, families are crushed by taxes, regulations, and woke priorities. Too many of our children are leaving. Enough is enough. I’m running to fight for Michigan families. I will eliminate the income tax—what I call the tax on work—restore Right to Work, and return power to Michigan’s workers, families, and small businesses.”

According to a press release with the announcement, Cox's plans include eliminating the state's income tax, restoring Right to Work, overhauling public education and more.

Cox previously ran for governor in 2010 but came third in the Michigan Republican primary behind Rick Snyder and Pete Hoekstra. Snyder would go on to win the race and win reelection in 2014.

He joins a crowded field of Republicans who have declared for the gubernatorial election. Rep. John James announced a run last week, and State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has also announced his candidacy. Other Republicans include Anthony Hudson and Evan Space.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent, and Democrats in the race include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and former Cape Coral, Fla. Mayor Marni Sawicki.

