Former Buckeyes coach and university president Jim Tressel nominated as Ohio lieutenant governor

(AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is nominating former Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Jim Tressel, who also has worked as another university's president, as Ohio’s next lieutenant governor.

The Republican governor announced the pick at a news conference, calling Tressel “a natural leader” who will ably succeed Jon Husted, whom DeWine recently tapped to fill the U.S. Senate seat left open by JD Vance’s election as vice president.

The nomination must now be approved by the Ohio Senate and Ohio House.

Tressel retired a year and a half ago as president of Youngstown State University. He coached Ohio State University's football team from 2001 to 2010. The Buckeyes won the 2002 national championship during Tressel's tenure, as well as six Big Ten championships.