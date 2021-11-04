Former Congresswoman, Detroit City Council member Barbara-Rose Collins dies at 82

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of Barbara-Rose Collins announced today that the former Congresswoman has died after an illness. Collins was 82-years-old.

Collins served in Congress from 1991 until 1997, following her service as a member of Detroit City Council from 1982 to 1991.

Following a defeat in a Democratic primary to Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, Collins returned to Detroit and served on Detroit City Council again from 2005 to 2009, when she retired.

You can read the family's statement below: