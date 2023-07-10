Former Detroit City Councilwoman, Pastor JoAnn Watson dies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is mourning the death of former City Councilwoman Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson.

Watson, who was known as a trailblazer and civil rights icon, was born and raised in Detroit and served on the city council from 2003 to 2013.

She was the first woman to serve as the executive director at the Detroit Branch NAACP. She was recently appointed to the city's first reparations task force. She also worked with the YWCA.

There has been no word on her cause of death.

Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony told 7 Action News Monday evening that aside from working together in the community, he and Watson grew up together and have known each other since grade school, living next door to each other.

"The family is grieving, as are we," Anthony said. "JoAnn was and will always be remembered for her speaking truth to power... uncompromisingly. She was a warrior, she was a people person, she was the person who helped me with my homework. I mean, she was my sister."

He added that "JoAnna was it."

Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony remembers JoAnn Watson as 'warrior'

He's remembering her for her integrity and for being a social activist for the people.

"She stood up and she was not compromising her principles when it came to putting people first," Anthony said.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield released a statement Monday about Watson:

The City of Detroit, the Nation, and the World lost a true Detroit and Civil Rights icon. Mother Watson, as we all so affectionately called her, was a trailblazer, stalwart and one of kind freedom fighter who loved her people and the Lord. Mother Watson, the first woman to serve as the Executive Director at the Detroit NAACP, former Detroit City Council Member and a former delegate to the 2001 United Nations World Conference on Racism, laid the blueprint for fighting on all fronts for equality and freedom. There are so many elected officials, leaders, advocates, pastors, business professionals and community leaders that are who they are because Mother Watson was who she was – present company included. I had the distinct honor of appointing Mother Watson to the Detroit’s first-ever Reparations Task Force recently, in honor of her life’s work and dedication around the issue. Further honoring her legacy, we launched the Task Force at her church and having the opportunity to appoint her, along with our subsequent conversations, are memories I will cherish for the rest of my life.





Today, God called upon our beloved Mother, the Honorable Rev. Dr. Joann Watson, saying “Job well done my faithful servant” and she went home to be with the Lord. I send my sincerest condolences and prayers to her family, friends, and the scores of Detroiters and Americans whose lives she touched and that are mourning her death. She will be sorely missed. May God Bless her soul!

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans also commented on Watson's death: