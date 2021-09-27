Former Detroit fire official fraudulently used more than $200K in union funds, complaint alleges

(WXYZ) — A former Detroit Fire Department official fraudulently used more than $200,000 in union funds over several years, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

According to the complaint, which was unsealed today, Verdine Day was elected as treasurer for the executive board of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association in November of 2015 and served until her retirement in 2019.

During her time in that position, it is alleged that she falsely obtained about $167,900 by issuing checks in her name and then changing the name of the payee in the books, cashing checks she voided in the books and writing checks made payable to cash.

The complaint also alleges Day fraudulently charged more than $50,000 to DFFA credit cards while she was serving as treasurer and into her retirement.

Listed in the complaint are purchases of personal airfare, cruises, retail store items and alcohol among other things.

Read the full complaint below: