DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit firefighter is accused of terrorizing a west side neighborhood with a string of suspected arsons and robberies, targeting garages, homes, and even stealing personal items from firefighters battling one of the blazes.

Watch Randy Wimbley's report below

Former Detroit firefighter accused of arsons, robberies targeting west side neighborhood

Investigators believe Eric Anderson committed the crimes between July and August. No one was hurt.

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Derrick Atkins grew up in a home on Central Street on Detroit's west side and moved in April. He says Anderson — his childhood friend — is suspected of setting his garage on fire.

"My grandpa built that garage, so this house go back, 55 years old," Atkins said.

The betrayal hit especially hard for Atkins, who described a close bond with Anderson.

"He hugged my mother. He came over here and ate food when we barbecued for the 4th. It, it's just a lot of memories," Atkins said.

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Yosef Hajaji says his garage was torched about a week after Atkins'. He purchased the home through the Detroit Land Bank.

"I got this house from Land Bank. So I tried to fix it, so I live, me and my family in it," Hajaji said.

Hajaji described his reaction to finding his garage destroyed.

"Pissed off, mad, and I don't know what to do, especially if I didn't have no insurance, no help," Hajaji said.

Prosecutors say Anderson stole personal items from firefighters as they worked to extinguish one of the blazes. Anderson exploded in a series of outbursts in court Monday, and a judge doubled his bond to $1 million. Investigators confirm Anderson is suspected in additional arsons in the area, and more charges are possible.

Anderson's history with the Detroit Fire Department and with law enforcement stretches back years. The department placed him on unpaid leave following an arrest in June 2022, and he never returned to active duty. Detroit police say in that 2022 incident, Anderson threw a brick through a neighbor's window and opened fire. That neighbor was Atkins.

Anderson pleaded guilty to felony firearm in that case and served over a year in prison.

Current and former firefighters say Anderson began spiraling after his mother passed away about 15 years ago — something Atkins confirms.

"His mother died and he was going through some dark times and he just wasn't the same person I grew up with," Atkins said.

Atkins says he still struggles to make sense of what happened.

"You can't really say what a person going through in their life. We grew up together, so it's a lot of stuff that he been through in his life, I thought me and him was friends," Atkins said.

"I don't know what would make him do something so heinous. Mental health is real, man," Atkins said.

Anderson is set to appear in court for another hearing on August 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

