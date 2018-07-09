Former Detroit Lion Brandon Pettigrew arrested for allegedly punching cop

PITTSBURGH (WXYZ) - Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly punching an officer three times, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The 33-year-old is a free agent and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness, the newspaper reports.

According to the Post-Gazette, Pettigrew refused to pay a fare for a limousine ride, and the driver called police after running into the lobby to get away from Pettigrew after he argued about the fare.

The newspaper reports that the driver was allowed to leave, and officers then talked with Pettigrew who said he was intoxicated and unsteady.

According to the Post-Gazette, Pettigrew refused to identify himself to officers and kept getting closer. He reportedly moved toward officers while "aggressively arguing" and punched one officer, identified as Patrick Fornadel, three times in the chest.

That's when officers drew tasers and eventually arrested Pettigrew before firing tasers.

According to the newspaper, body cameras recorded the footage, and Pettigrew is scheduled for a preliminary exam on July 18.

Pettigrew was drafted by the Lions in 2009 but played with the team until 2015 when he tore his ACL halfway through the season. He has been a free agent ever since the team released him.