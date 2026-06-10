Former Detroit officer sentenced to probation & jail for stealing nude images from woman's phone

Derond Crawford, a former Detroit police officer, was sentenced to two years probation with the last six months to be served in the Wayne County Jail after pleading no contest last month.

Prosecutors say Crawford stole nude images and videos from Samantha Thomason's phone after arresting her in March 2026, sending the material to himself without her consent. It's a story we first covered when it happened.



Watch our original report in the video below

Detroit officer arrested after woman says he stole her intimate images

Thomason delivered a victim impact statement in court as Crawford sat stone-faced.

"I live my life in fear every day now due to the actions of this defendant. Things that were daily routine and normal are now things I'm terrified to do," Thomason said.

Thomason called the sentence insufficient.

"I feel like the sentence was a very minimal consequence to his actions," Thomason said.

Crawford's attorney, Pamella R. Szydlak, argued in his defense.

"This was a momentary lapse in judgement, an isolated incident in an otherwise stellar law enforcement career," Szydlak said.

Szydlak also said Crawford went to Thomason's home to apologize. Crawford's attorney claimed the two had once been in a relationship, something Thomason denies.

"I still question what would have happened to me if I answered the door that morning when he came to my house," Thomason said.

Hear more from Thomason in the video below

Victim speaks after sentencing for former DPD officer

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rana Hadied pushed back on the relationship claim.

"It is the people's position, it is the victim's position that the victim was never in a relationship with the defendant. That is not supported by the evidence on this case," Hadied said.

Crawford did not make a statement in court. He could avoid jail time if he performs well on probation. As part of his sentencing agreement, he must undergo a psychological evaluation, complete 50 hours of community service, complete impulse control training, secure employment and have no contact with Thomason.

Thomason is now filing a $15 million lawsuit against Crawford, another officer, and the City of Detroit. Her attorney, Ivan Land, raised concerns about where the stolen material may end up.

"This guy is a freak and he was trying to entertain himself," Land said.

"Where are these videos? Is she gonna see those, these videos on the dark web? Will her children grow up in 20 years from now? Will they see these videos?" Land said.

The Detroit Police Department declined to comment on pending litigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

