Former Detroit pastor sentenced to 4-15 years in prison for sexually assaulting 17-year-old

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Detroit pastor has been sentenced to 4-15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

Kenneth Flowers, 64, pleaded guilty to two counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after sexually assaulting the boy at his Farmington Hills home in December 2023.

Flowers will be required to be registered with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry as part of this sentence.

“Today’s sentence means that Kenneth Flowers is being held accountable for his actions,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a press release. “Our focus throughout the process was providing a just outcome for the victim.”

