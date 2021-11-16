Former Detroit Police Department officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes

(WXYZ) — A former Detroit Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Alonzo Jones accepted about $3,200 in bribes while running the Detroit Police vehicle auction from around July of 2019 to May of 2021.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000; his sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2022.

“Investigating and prosecuting bad cops is a top priority for our office because bad cops erode the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Acting US Attorney Saima S. Mohsin in a press release. “The vast majority of police officers are honest, dedicated, and hard-working individuals. But police officers who line their pockets with bribes, no matter how big or small will be held accountable for their actions. Today’s plea highlights our office’s commitment to prosecuting those small minority of bad cops who put their own greed before their duties as police officers.”

Jones is the fourth person charged as part of the government’s “Operation Northern Hook” investigation, which looks at corruption within government and the Detroit Police Department relating to the towing industry.