Former DMC Sinai Grace Hospital nurse given $500,000 bond after being charged in sexual assault cases

A former DMC Sinai Grace Hospital nurse is facing new sexual assault charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced on Wednesday.
Wilson Figueroa-Berrios
A former nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital just faced a judge on new sexual assault charges.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is accused in eight cases. Today, he was arraigned on four of the newest cases.

Press conference: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announces new cases involving former Sinai Grace nurse accused of sexual assaulting patients

He's accused of sexually assaulting four women at Sinai Grace when he worked there as a nurse. One case is from 2024, and three are from 2025. He was arraigned today on several sex crime charges.

The judge set bond in each case at $500,000. If he does happen to get released, he'll have to wear a GPS tether and stay on house arrest. Both he and a hospital spokesperson continue to deny wrongdoing.

