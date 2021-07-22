'I'm running.' Former DPD Chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan governor

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday evening on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he's running for Michigan governor.

"I've got to tell you, I'm running," Craig told Carlson.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Chief James Craig Exploratory Committee for Governor was launched in anticipation of a formal announcement of Craig's bid for governor. That announcement came later Wednesday, with Craig casually saying to Carlson, "I've got to tell you, I'm running."

"We're going to take the state back," Craig added, after talking about his response to anti-police brutality protests last summer, and how Gov. Whitmer has dealt with the pandemic.

At the beginning of July, Craig gave his first political speech as special guest of the Jackson County Republican Party.

During that speech, he said he voted for Donald Trump both times, and is against abortion, supports gun rights, the military and more.

“You are born a Democrat. But over time as you have your own life experiences, and the opportunity to form your own worldview, you come to your own conclusions,” he said during the speech.

Craig retired from the Detroit Police Department on June 1, and rumors quickly swirled about his potential to run for governor.

Following Craig's appearance on Fox, the Michigan Democratic Party responded with a statement saying:

“Tonight, James Craig made his 28th national network appearance only to bring absolutely nothing new to the table in his ‘exclusive’ with Tucker Carlson. In sidestepping local reporters and Michigan voters alike, Craig once again showed that he’s nothing but a typical politician that will go through whatever lengths necessary to avoid establishing where he stands on every key issue imaginable, whether it be healthcare, public education, roads, or maintaining the momentum of our recovering economy. Our working families deserve a leader that is going to put them first, which is exactly what Governor Whitmer has shown with the major investments she’s recently made into all of these sectors -- all without raising taxes.”