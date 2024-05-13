Former Farmington High School basketball coach convicted of sexually assaulting teens

A former Farmington High School basketball coach was convicted last week of sexually assaulting two teens.

Jeremy Thompkins, 43, was convicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was charged last year with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old from Farmington Hills and a 16-year-old from Oak Park at his home in Detroit.

Police say between August and October of 2023, Thompkins sexually assaulted the two victims at his home in the 8500 block of Asbury Park Drive in Detroit.

About a week before the charges, the allegations of the sexual assault led to the firing of several basketball coaches at the school. A letter went out to notify them of the alleged misconduct.

Wayne County court records show that Thompkins was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) in 2008.

Detroit police say the old case involved allegations that Thompkins inappropriately touched a 17-year-old boy at his home. Thompkins was the teenager's weight trainer, according to Detroit police.

