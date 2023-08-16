Former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud, identity theft

NEW YORK (AP) — A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos has been indicted on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican's campaign.

Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money under false pretenses.

Prosecutors say Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors.

Santos was not charged in the case involving Miele.