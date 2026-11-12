HAZEL PARK — A former Hazel Park employee is accusing longtime City Manager Ed Klobucher of years of sexual harassment, allegations Klobucher and the city deny.

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Former Hazel Park employee alleges years of sexual harassment by city manager in lawsuit

A lawsuit filed Nov. 7 against the City of Hazel Park on behalf of Linda Murado alleges she was subjected to unwanted sexual conduct and comments by Klobucher for nearly a decade.

Murado worked as Klobucher’s executive assistant before leaving her job with the city in October 2025.

City of Hazel Park Ed Klobucher

“I have never seen anything like this,” said attorney Jim Fett, who filed the lawsuit on Murado’s behalf.

WXYZ Jim Fett, Attorney representing plaintiff

According to the 16-page complaint, Klobucher allegedly hugged and kissed Murado as she left work almost every day. The lawsuit also claims he greeted her by saying, “Good morning my beautiful Disney princess,” every morning for four to five years.

The complaint alleges Klobucher also made comments about Murado’s body and his genitalia.

“She had no problem telling this guy to knock it off, but he never got the message,” Fett said.

Klobucher has served as Hazel Park’s city manager since 2002.

Fett said Murado notified human resources multiple times while she was employed by the city. The lawsuit also alleges Murado attempted to transfer to another city job, but Klobucher “refused to let her go.”

“She didn't run away the first chance she could have and made a lawsuit out of it,” Fett said. “She, out of misplaced loyalty to the city, stayed as long as she could.”

The city and Klobucher deny the allegations in a statement:

“Linda Murado left employment with the City of Hazel Park in October of 2025. The lawsuit was filed more than a year later. The City (and Mr. Klobucher) deny the allegations contained in the Complaint and intend to vigorously defend. The veracity of the allegations will be tested in the litigation process.”

7 News Detroit attempted to contact Klobucher by phone and also went to his home to seek comment but did not receive a response.

“He did it in front of so many other people. It’s going to be real hard to defend his actions,” Fett said.

7 News Detroit also asked the city attorney whether Klobucher had been placed on leave but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

Fett said Klobucher still needs to be served with the lawsuit. He said the case will likely involve interviews with current and former city employees as the litigation moves forward.