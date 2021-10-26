Former Hazel Park treasurer charged with embezzling from city residents

(WXYZ) — The former Hazel Park treasurer has been charged with embezzling money from residents to pay for personal expenses.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Jo Ann Hubbs, former Hubbs-Reeves, has been charged with one count each of embezzlement by a public official – $50 or more, official misconduct in office and embezzlement by an employee – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Hubbs was fired as Hazel Park treasurer in 2018 after it was discovered she used two checks meant for property taxes to pay personal expenses. The checks reportedly totaled $4,656.98.

The FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force led the investigation of the case.

“I appreciate the work the FBI completed to present this investigation to my office. We will continue to partner with the bureau on this case,” Nessel said in a release

"The FBI is committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the integrity of city government and to take strong action against those who seek to personally benefit by corrupting their elected positions," FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters added.

