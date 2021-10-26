Watch
News

Actions

Former Hazel Park treasurer charged with embezzling from city residents

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 10:14:44-04

(WXYZ) — The former Hazel Park treasurer has been charged with embezzling money from residents to pay for personal expenses.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Jo Ann Hubbs, former Hubbs-Reeves, has been charged with one count each of embezzlement by a public official – $50 or more, official misconduct in office and embezzlement by an employee – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Hubbs was fired as Hazel Park treasurer in 2018 after it was discovered she used two checks meant for property taxes to pay personal expenses. The checks reportedly totaled $4,656.98.

The FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force led the investigation of the case.

“I appreciate the work the FBI completed to present this investigation to my office. We will continue to partner with the bureau on this case,” Nessel said in a release

"The FBI is committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the integrity of city government and to take strong action against those who seek to personally benefit by corrupting their elected positions," FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!