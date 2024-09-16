Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch launching coffee blend to be sold at Meijer Marketplace

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lions fans will soon be able to enjoy coffee made by former linebacker Stephen Tulloch.

Signature Blends from Circle House Coffee, founded by Tulloch, will be available at the Meijer Marketplace on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak later this month. Tulloch is coming to Metro Detroit for the Meijer Annual Woodward Market Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tulloch will be at the marketplace from 12-2 p.m. that day. Lions fans can met him there and sample his Signature 55 coffee blends, including a "Good Vibes" Nitro Cold Brew. Tulloch's "Signature 55", "Good Vibes' and "Flagler Blend" will be available both in whole bean and ground, with the cold brew being available in four packs or individual cans. The coffee products first debuted at Super Bowl LVIII last seasonin the NFL Legends Lounge.

Tulloch played in the NFL for 11 seasons, five with the Detroit Lions 2-11-2015). In 67 games with the Lions, Tulloch racked up 485 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks and three interceptions. He's the second-leading tackler in Lions franchise history, trailing only DeAndre Levy. He was a captain for the Lions in three seasons (2011-2013) and was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Community Service Team Award four times in his career.

You can learn more about Circle House Coffee, founded shortly after Tulloch's NFL retirement, at this link.