Former Lions WR Nate Burleson teams up with Valentine Distillery for new 'LionBlood' vodka

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson has teamed up with Valentine Distillery in Ferndale to create a new spirit.

According to Valentine, the new spirit is called LionBlood Orange Vodka. Burleson reportedly approached Valentine President and Founder Rifino Valentine to bring the vodka to life.

The all-natural vodka is crafted with zero additives, no corn syrup and real Michigan beet sugar and brings a citrus twist on Valentine's signature small-batch vodka.

Valentine said LionBlood is infused with blood orange and elderflower, leading to a soft mouthfeel with notes of citrus on the palate.

"LionBlood Orange is an elegant, smooth, and aromatic flavored vodka that is made to be savored," Rifino Valentine said in a statement. "After numerous tastings and refining the recipe, the two brought their shared vision to reality—an exceptional vodka that honors both craftsmanship and flavor purity.

"A lion sleeps in the heart of all of us. We hunt for what we want in this world, so the time is now. Remember to savor every sip and Conquer Your Jungle,” Burleson added in a statement.

LionBlood Orange Vodka comes in at 70 proof (35% ABV) in a 750mL bottle.