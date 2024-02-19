Former manager charged with embezzling $750K from Fresh Thyme grocery store

LANSING, Mich. — The state attorney general's office has filed charges against a Roseville man for allegedly abusing his management position at a Fresh Thyme grocery store to embezzle thousands of dollars.

Dana Nessel announced Friday that her office was charging 31-year-old Trevor Beaver with embezzlement (more than $100,000) and using a computer to commit a crime.

Beaver was a former manager with the Fresh Thyme Market located in Troy.

He is accused of stealing more than $750,000 through self-checkout machines that had recently been installed.

The alleged theft apparently came to light in October 2023 when an audit system was put in place to monitor the checkout machines by Fresh Thyme.

Accountants working with the company noticed that a significant amount of money was seemingly missing from their Troy location.

"It is alleged that Beaver often scheduled himself as the only manager responsible for depositing the daily cash, including on his days off," an announcement from the attorney general's office explained.

The accountants allegedly noticed discrepancies between cash sales numbers and proceeding deposits made.

Interestingly, they noted an estimated loss of approximately $900,000, but only attribute about $750,000 to Beaver's actions.

At some point after the discovery was made, Beaver was apparently confronted by store management and troopers with Michigan State Police about the missing money.

The attorney general's office claims in their announcement that Beaver "admitted to embezzling the money."

The 31-year-old has not yet been arraigned on the charges filed against him.

If convicted on both counts, he could theoretically face 20 years to life in prison.

“Retail theft doesn’t just impact Michigan businesses, but it hurts consumers when the retailer must raise prices to compensate for lost revenue,” a statement from Nessel read.

“I am grateful for the collaborative work by the FORCE Team, the Michigan State Police, and Fresh Thyme to bring this criminal’s conduct to light. As long as this pervasive issue exists, my department’s Organized Retail Crime Unit will continue to hold bad actors accountable.”

