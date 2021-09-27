Former MI GOP & Democratic chairs team up for National Popular Vote ballot initiative

(WXYZ) — The former leaders of the Michigan Republican and Democratic parties are teaming up for a new ballot initiative in Michigan.

The initiative is part of the National Popular Vote effort, which would guarantee the presidency to a candidate who received the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

So far, the National Popular Vote effort has been enacted in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

The effort is backed by Saul Anuzis, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and Mark Brewer, the former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

“We know National Popular Vote is enormously popular with Michigan voters because it means the presidential candidate who earns the most popular votes across all 50 states wins,” Brewer said in a release. “We are excited to launch our effort to bring this important proposal to let voters, not politicians, determine if Michigan moves our country toward a national popular vote for president."

“Michigan should join 15 other states and move this country toward a national popular vote for president,” Anuzis added in the release. “Every person in Michigan who believes in the principle of one person, one vote for presidential elections should join our effort today.”

The National Popular Vote legislation cannot take effect until it is enacted in the number of states that represent 270 electoral votes. So far, there are 195 electoral votes represented by the states that enacted the legislation. If Michigan joins, then it would add the state's 15 Electoral College voters to the number.