Former Michigan Congressman Joe Knollenberg dies at the age of 84

(WXYZ) - Former United States Rep. Joe Knollenberg, from Michigan, has died at the age of 84, according to a family friend.

Knollenberg, a Republican, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 until 2009 and represented the state's 11th congressional district until 2002 and then the 9th congressional district from 2003-2008.

During his time, Knollenberg rose to the be a subcommittee chairman on the House Appropriations Committee.

He was eventually defeated by now U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who won the 9th district in 2008, defeating Knollenberg 52-43 percent.

His son, Marty, is currently a state senator representing Michigan's 13th district.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder released this statement:

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of former Congressman Joe Knollenberg. Joe represented MI in our nation’s capital for 16 years. His service to this nation, our state and his constituents will never be forgotten. According to Govtrack.us, Knollenberg was the primary sponsor of six bills that were enacted.

