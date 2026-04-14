ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore will soon learn his punishment for a legal saga that began with his firing. Today, a judge will sentence Moore on two misdemeanors, following a plea deal that dismissed more serious charges.

We'll be streaming the sentencing live at the link below.

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This is a case we have been following since the beginning.

On December 10 last year, Moore was fired "for cause" from the Head Football Coach position at the University of Michigan, following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an executive assistant. Prosecutors say just hours after losing his job, Moore broke into that woman's home and threatened to harm himself. Last month, Moore accepted a plea deal.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore set to be sentenced today; Here's what you need to know

Moore will be officially sentenced at the Washtenaw County District Court, at 2 p.m. EST. Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors: Malicious use of a telecommunications device and Trespassing, both lesser charges than what he previously faced. He was originally charged last December with third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering, but those charges were dismissed in last month's plea deal.

All of this stems from Moore's alleged confrontation with a former staffer with whom he reportedly had an affair. The former head coach technically faces up to a maximum of 6-7 months in jail for the two misdemeanors, but University of Detroit Mercy Law professor Adam Wright thinks jail time isn't likely.

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“It would be a shock if there was jail time. Mr. Moore has no criminal record," Wright said. "Moore pled no contest, that is an option under Michigan law for someone who is dealing with other kinds of litigation, and in his instance, he is concerned about civil litigation.”

Watch our previous coverage

University of Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore

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Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking