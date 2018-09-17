Former Rep. John Dingell has heart attack, is 'in good spirits'

12:10 PM, Sep 17, 2018
12:51 PM, Sep 17, 2018
(WXYZ) - Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell had a heart attack early Monday morning, according to the office of his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Dingell is alert and in good spirits. He is in the process of being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital.

"Our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals and nurses at our sides," Debbie Dingell said in a statement. 

