Former Rep. John Dingell has heart attack, is 'in good spirits'

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 65°
(WXYZ) - Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell had a heart attack early Monday morning, according to the office of his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.
Dingell is alert and in good spirits. He is in the process of being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital.
"Our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals and nurses at our sides," Debbie Dingell said in a statement.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.