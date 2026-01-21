Former DMC Sinai Grace Hospital nurse facing charges in 5 new sexual assault cases

A former nurse at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital is facing new sexual assault charges in five new cases, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced on Wednesday.

The news comes days after court records showed three new cases of criminal sexual conduct were filed last Friday in 36th District Court against Wilfredo Fiueroa-Berrios. Those cases were then placed under seal, meaning they were not part of the public record.

According to Worthy, the five new cases stem from incidents in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

The first new case from 2021 allegedly took place on Dec. 23, 2021, at the Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies in Livonia. It's alleged that Figuroa-Berrios was a nurse and sexually assaulted a then-34-year-old woman when she was a patient.

Watch the latest press conference from Kym Worthy in the video below

Press conference: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announces new cases involving former Sinai Grace nurse accused of sexual assaulting patients

Worthy said that while reviewing a related matter, the 2021 incident was discovered. She said the case was sent by the Livonia Police Department in February 2022, but was not discovered earlier because there were no documents in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office case management system, which was new at the time.

In September 2025, Worthy said they found out about it and asked Livonia police to re-send the warrant request for review. The digital case management system then linked the newly-submitted warrants to those already in review for Figueroa-Berrios.

"I want to emphasize very strongly that the Livonia Police Department bears no responsibility for this delay," Worthy said.

In the Livonia case, he's charged with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The other four cases all allegedly took place at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital. Worthy said that they allegedly happened on Dec. 18, 2024, July 1, 2025, July 28, 2025 and Aug. 24, 2025, all involving female patients at the time.

In those cases, he's facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal seuxal conduct and criminal sexual conduct – misrepresentation of treatment, penetration and sexual touching or contact.

Worthy is encouraging any other victims to come forward.

Also on Friday, a new lawsuit was filed against Figueroa-Berrios and Sinai Grace by the Chicago-based law firm Gould, Grieco and Hensley, representing 14 women who claim they were patients at the hospital when they were allegedly assaulted by Figueroa-Berrios.

This case has been developing since August 2025, when Figueroa-Berrios was first charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. The new lawsuit adds to the growing number of allegations against the former nurse.

Watch below from November 2025: Four new lawsuits filed against Sinai-Grace Hospital in nurse sexual assault case

Four new lawsuits filed against Sinai-Grace Hospital in nurse sexual assault case

"These 14 women were all patients at Sinai-Grace between 2024, 2025," said Bryce Hensley, an attorney with the law firm representing the alleged victims.

Figueroa-Berrios was charged in three criminal cases in 2025 that are set for jury trials this spring. During a preliminary hearing in October, three alleged victims testified about their experiences.

Watch below from October 2025: Preliminary exam held for Detroit nurse accused in sexual assault of patients

Preliminary exam held for Detroit nurse accused in sexual assault of patients

On the stand during a preliminary hearing, a woman, also in treatment for alcohol, recalled her alleged encounter alone with the nurse, where she says she was preyed upon and forced to perform non-consensual oral sex.

"He placed his hand on my breast. Right here," said the witness. "He had me place my hand on his penis."

The witness said, “I wasn’t in the right state of mind. Not understanding what was going on fully.”

Figueroa-Berrios now faces charges in eight separate cases tied to multiple patients in a case first exposed by 7 News Detroit.