Former Oakland County priest pleads guilty in sex abuse cases

Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — A former Oakland County priest has pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced today. 

According to a press release, Gary Berthiaume, 79, is accused in three cases from the 1970s involving victims who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time. 

Berthiaume was reportedly a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during the time frame.

Berthiaume pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree CSC and no contest to a third charge of one count of gross indecency. According to the release, the counts reflect one count in each of the three cases.

"This plea secures long-awaited justice for those who bravely came forward with their stories,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “My clergy abuse investigation team continues to work tirelessly to reach similar outcomes in our additional cases.”

His sentencing is set for Dec. 20.

