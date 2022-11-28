Former Oxford School Board members to come forward with information 'they could not reveal to the public'

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Two former Oxford School Board members are coming forward about the actions of school leaders before and after the tragic November 30 shooting.

Tom Donnelly, the former Oxford School Board President, and Korey Bailey, the board's former treasurer are the ones expected to come forward.

Right now it is unclear what the two men will say, but their attorney is coming forward before they speak this afternoon.

The two former members resigned because they felt silenced and misled while on the board. Now, they want the community to know what is being kept from them.

"What they are doing is coming forward with information they were told they could not reveal to the public," personal injury and student abuse lawyer Bill Seikaly said. "Their entire goal is to be as transparent with the community as they had promised they would be right after the shooting. They weren't allowed to do that."

This all comes just days away from the one-year anniversary of the Oxford High School tragedy. According to their attorney, Bill Seikaly, this afternoon the pair will share information that allegedly implicates the district in what they consider to be "Oxford Stonewalling" and "Lack of Accountability."

"They believed this whole shooting could have been prevented," he said.

According to Seikaly, the former members have already talked to the victim's families.

"It was reported to me that people left in tears. Some kind words were said to Korey and Tomm but this is hard stuff."

The same truths will not be revealed to the public later today. The former board members say they are sharing this information so other districts will learn from their mistakes.