Former Piston, Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups indicted by FBI for alleged illegal gambling

(WXYZ) — Former Piston and Hall of Fame point guard Chauncey Billups has been indicted by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, the feds announced in a press conference on Thursday morning.

The feds are alleging that Billups was used to attract people to play in rigged poker games, encouraging 'fish' to play in high-profile games with the allure of playing with celebrities like Billups. Ones the games started, the organizers allegedly used X-Ray machines built into tables to read face-down cards, contact lenses/glasses that read pre-marked cards, secreat cameras in card trays and secret shuffling machines.

The DOJ announced that 34 people in total have been arrested in regards to both the poker investigation and the NBA betting investigation.

Earlier this morning, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling. Per ABC News, the investigations into Billups and Rozier are separate. Reportedly, the Department of Justice plans to hold a 10 a.m. press conference in regards to arrests made in 'illegal sports betting and poker schemes'.

Billups led the Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004; he's a five-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA player. He has been the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers since the 2021-22 season.