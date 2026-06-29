BROOKLYN, New York (WXYZ) — Malik Beasley, a former Detroit Piston, is set to be arrested on Wednesday in connection to his role in a gambling conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.

Beasley was one of six men (former NBA player Edward Davis and co-conspirators William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia and current NBA agent Paolo Zamorano) listed in the indictment unsealed on Monday. The men are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sports contests, and money laundering conspiracy.

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Former Piston Malik Beasley indicted on federal gambling charges, set to surrender to feds

Prosecutors accuse the men of bribing Beasley "to manipulate his performance in NBA games", using inside information to bet on prop bets associated with Beasley. They allege that Beasley agreed with Davis, a former teammate, to intentionally underperform — and at times overperform — in games, relative to one or more betting statistics. The games in question happened in the winter of 2024, back when Beasley was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, bribing then-NBA player Malik Beasley to fix his performance in multiple games in order to place fraudulent wagers, enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks,” stated United States Attorney Nocella in a press release. “Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public. Our Office will continue in its strong tradition of holding accountable anyone who seeks to corrupt sports through illegal means.”

The indictment accuses Beasley of having accumulated gambling losses that totaled into the millions. Per the legal document, Beasley received bribes from co-conspirators, in the form of having his debts reduced or paid off. Davis and Beasley are accused of communicating about the scheme over Snapchat, with Davis telling Beasley that it's "Better to talk on there" and that "We can make some good money."

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told 7 News Detroit that his legal team has coordinated Beasley's voluntary surrender to the government. Haney tells us that Beasley is set to arrive in New York for his arraignment on Wednesday, July 1. Haney told us that he looks forward to defending Beasley and noted that the indictment is not evidence, just a charging document.

Beasley was first accused of betting on NBA games last summer. The feds are accusing Beasley on gambling on NBA games and prop bets, which is strictly prohibited by league rules. The alleged gambling occurred during the 2023-24 season, before Beasley joined the Pistons.

Beasley was a key part of a Pistons team that won its first playoff games in nearly two decades in 2025, averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from three on 9.3 attempts per game, and 67.9 percent from the free throw line. Considered one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the sport, Beasley was third in the NBA in three-pointers made last season and was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Beasley, whose mother was born and raised in Detroit, is a free agent and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since these accusations came to light.

You can read the full indictment below via Scribd