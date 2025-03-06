Former Police Chief James Craig launches campaign for Detroit mayor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is running for city mayor, he confirmed with 7 News Detroit on Thursday.

Craig served as police chief in Detroit from 2013 to 2021. He served 44 years in law enforcement, including 28 with the Detroit Police Department.

After retiring from the department, Craig launched a run for Michigan governor in September 2021, but invalid signatures prevented him from making it to the primary.

In both races, Craig ran as a Republican.

In October 2023, Craig announced a run for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. He ended his bid in February 2024, just over four months since his campaign was launched, citing money as a factor.

Other candidates who have declared candidacy include pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, former Detroit City Council President Saunteel Jenkins, Detroit Councilman Fred Durhal III and businessman Joel Haashiim and attorney Todd Perkins.

