Former President Barack Obama coming to Detroit on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit next week to rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Harris-Walz campaign said Obama will be in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for the start of early voting in the city.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 19 in Detroit for the Nov. 5 General Election.

Detroit residents will have 15 days of early, in-person voting.

The City of Detroit will have 14 in-person early voting sites. They are:

