Former President Barack Obama coming to Detroit on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit next week to rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The Harris-Walz campaign said Obama will be in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for the start of early voting in the city.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 19 in Detroit for the Nov. 5 General Election.
Detroit residents will have 15 days of early, in-person voting.
The City of Detroit will have 14 in-person early voting sites. They are:
- Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval
- Department of Elections, 2978 W. Grand Blvd
- Clark Park, 1130 Clark
- City Clerk Office, 2 Woodward Ave.
- Christ Temple Baptist Church, 10628 Plymouth Rd.
- Adams Butzel Recreation Complex, 10500 Lyndon
- Palmer Park Community Center, 1121 Merrill Plaisance St.
- WCCCD Eastern Campus, 5901 Conner
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Rd.
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E Outer Dr.
- WCCCD Northwest, 8200 W. Outer Dr.
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
- Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd.