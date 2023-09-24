Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, took a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown over the weekend.

In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Carter Center said the former first couple enjoyed "a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival" on Saturday and highlighted the former president's upcoming birthday on Oct. 1.

The former president is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February.

The former first lady has been diagnosed with dementia.

The couple this summer marked their 77th wedding anniversary, extending their record as the nation's longest-married first couple.