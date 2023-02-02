Former school specialist facing sex abuse charges after allegedly assaulting 4 students at 3 different schools

(WXYZ) — In 2018, it is alleged that James Baird, who was working as a vision specialist, sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl multiple times at Douglas 3-4 Campus which is a school in Garden City, while he was administering the tests.

Two months later in that same year, he is also accused of blindfolding a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her at Marshall Upper Elementary School.

Fast forward to 2019, and Baird is once again accused of blindfolding and sexually assaulting another student, this time an 11-year-old, at Douglas Elementary School in Garden City.

The same accusations of blindfolding and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl came to light in 2020. This time at Stevenson Middle School in Westland.

Baird is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning, but 7 Action News has learned that Baird has bonded out and is now on GPS tether.

In the lawsuit, it claims that in 2019, after an investigation involving Garden City Police, the district banned Baird from working at Garden City Schools, but the lawsuit claims the district did not inform other districts of their investigation which allowed him to work at surrounding districts.