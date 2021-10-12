Watch
News

Actions

Former Shelby Township priest to stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
LONDON - FEBRUARY 21: A cross with a painting of Jesus Christ hangs over the alter at Westminster Cathedral during Ash Wednesday mass on February 21, 2007 in London. During the traditional Catholicism Ash Wednesday Mass, the priest places ashes on the middle of people's forehead as an ancient symbol of repentance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Churches Celebrate The Beginning Of Lent
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:16:02-04

(WXYZ) — A priest who once ministered in Shelby Township has been ordered to stand trial in a criminal sexual conduct case.

Following a preliminary examination in Macomb County Circuit Court, a judge ruled there was enough probable cause for 66-year-old Neil Kalina to stand trial on three counts. Those charges are:

  • two counts of second-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison; and 
  • one count of first-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, a felony punishable by life in prison. 

A second case will not move forward as the abuse survivor is unable to proceed with the prosecution at this time.

Kalina was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982 to 1985. He was first charged in May of 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California. The case was brought as part of the Department of Attorney General's Clergy Abuse Investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!