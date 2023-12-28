Former Southfield teacher facing sex assault charges involving students

A former Southfield elementary school teacher is facing several sexual assault charges for alleged incidents involving students last year.

The Lathrup Village Police Department began investigating Lamar Willis in March 2023 after being notified by the school about the alleged incidents.

Willis was. ateacher at MacArthur K-8 University Academy, which is in Lathrup Village.

According to the Southfield Public Schools district, they suspended Willis in March 2023 following the allegations, and then he resigned in June 2023. The district said he has had no known contact with students or staff.

The Lathrup Village Police Department said during their investigation, they were given names of other students who were potential witnesses or victims, and more allegations came up in the interviews.

In all, police say they interviewed 15 kids for their investigation.

Willis was charged with four counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and three counts of Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes, and he was arraigned earlier this month and given a $15,000 personal bond.

"We take this situations seriously and cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation. Our priority remains ensuring the safety and support of our students, staff, and community members," a letter from Southfield Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Green said.

In a police report obtained by 7 Action News, there are several allegations against Willis, including allegations that he touched and poked students' butts.