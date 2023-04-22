Former teacher convicted for alleged sexual assaults of students

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jason Debandt, 44, of Berkley, has been convicted for alleged sexual assaults of students at the Clarenceville School District.

The Oakland County Prosecutor charged Debrant in 2021 with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree, and two counts of Distributing Sexually Explicit Material to minors.

The charges are in connection to incidents alleged to have occurred from 2012 to 2015.

Multiple students came forward in 2020 with allegations of sexual assault by Debrant.

“Berkley Public Safety is proud of these girls for coming forward,” said Det. Lt. Andrew Hadfield with Berkley Public Safety.

“These young ladies were so brave to have their lives shared in front of strangers, and to be a voice for so many others who were too scared to say anything was amazing to see. These girls had to go through so much due to a teacher, taking advantage of their circumstances, to prey upon his students.”

A jury found Debrant guilty of all charges on Friday.

“The victims in this case, both 16/17 at the time of the offenses, are beyond grateful for the jury who heard their voice, and the people in this case that stood by their side the entire time. Overall there were several students who had made allegations about the inappropriate contact the teacher had with them. The two victims in the Berkley incidents, were involving students who had come to the teachers home where the sexual assault occurred in 2011/12 and 2015,” Det. Lt. Hadfield said.

Debrant remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be sentenced on June 6.

