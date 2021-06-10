Former UAW President Gary Jones gets 28 months in prison in corruption scandal

(WXYZ) — Former UAW President Gary Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison in the ongoing federal corruption scandal.

In June of last year, Jones, 63, pleaded guilty on charges of conspiracy to embezzle union funds, tax evasion and using a facility of interstate commerce to aid in racketeering.

Jones admitted that he and other senior union officials used UAW money for personal expenses, including golf clubs, private villas, cigars, golf apparel, green fees, high-end meals and liquor and more.

He was president of the union between June 2018 and November 2019 and is the 16th person convicted in the corruption investigation.

As part of the sentencing, Jones was ordered to forfeit $31,000 in cash, a custom-made set of Titleist golf clubs, various golf clothing and equipment seized during a search of his home in Canton and more.

“The fact that two former international UAW Presidents will be going to prison after being convicted of embezzling UAW dues money demonstrates that no one is above the law,” said Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin. “The working men 4 and women of the UAW can feel that justice was done, and that their union is on the road to reform.”