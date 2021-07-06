Former UAW Regional Dir. Vance Pearson sentenced 12 months in prison for corruption scandal

(WXYZ) — Vance Pearson, who is the former Director of the UAW's Region 5, and a former member of the UAW's International Executive Board, has been sentenced 12 months in prison in connection to a corruption case.

Pearson was found guilty of conspiring with other UAW officials to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of UAW dues money, and of racketeering.

"Today’s sentencing action brings necessary closure on a dark past chapter in UAW history," a statement from the UAW read. "And while justice has been served, the UAW under President Ray Curry and the International Executive Board are committed to continue building a UAW focused like a laser on its members and their families; transparent in its operations; and committed to building upon the ethics reforms and bold future that our members deserve."

Pearson, 58, is also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the UAW, and must forfeit $122,258.26 in additional funds. Additionally, he was ordered to forfeit a custom-made set of Titleist golf clubs, $81,000 held in his “Flower Fund” account and $38,000 from his Members in Solidarity account. He will also be on three years of supervised release.

Pearson served as director of Region 5 between June 2018 and September 2019. He's the 17th defendant to be convicted in the corruption scandal. Officials say Pearson "provided substantial assistance in the investigation," resulting in a lower prison sentence.

“Today’s conviction shows our office’s commitment to holding accountable the high-level officials of the UAW who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars on the backs of working men and women of their union,” said Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.

