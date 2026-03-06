Former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to appear in court for evidentiary hearing

(WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore will be back before a judge today.

Watch the hearing here at 11 a.m.

Moore is charged with third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Related Story: Judge orders evidentiary hearing in Sherrone Moore case

Judge orders evidentiary hearing held in Sherrone Moore case

Moore allegedly confronted a former staffer with whom he reportedly had an affair. The confrontation reportedly followed his firing by the university in December.

Today's evidentiary hearing centers on a motion from Moore’s attorney to void the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint—arguing prosecutors failed to disclose an employee-employer relationship between Moore and the complainant.

His attorney claims that when presented fully and fairly, there is no probable cause to support the charges.

Prosecutors say Moore's past threats of self-harm were domestic violence and that his conduct after his firing are enough for the stalking charge.

The hearing is set for 11 a.m.