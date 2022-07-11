(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has announced that former Head Football Coach Gary Moeller has dies at the age of 81.

Moeller severed as head coach of the Wolverines from 1990 through 1994. He spent 23 years total associated with the school's football program. During his tenure at head coach, Moeller guided the Wolverines to four bowl game victories and a 44-13-3 overall record in his five years as head coach, including a win over Washington in the 1993 Rose Bowl.

Moeller directed teams to three Big Ten Championships, five bowl appearances (1991 Gator, 1992 and 1993 Rose, 1994 Hall of Fame, and 1994 Holiday), and five straight finishes in the top 20 of the final national polls.

By winning the Big Ten title in his first season as head coach, he joined Fielding Yost, Bennie Oosterbaan and Bo Schembechler as the only coaches in school history to accomplish the feat.

A graduate of Ohio State in 1963, Moeller came to Michigan with Bo in 1969, serving as the defensive ends coach until being promoted to defensive coordinator in 1973.

In 1977, Moeller took over as head coach at the University of Illinois, a position he would hold for three years before returning to Ann Arbor in 1980 as the Wolverines’ quarterback coach. Moeller resumed duties as defensive coordinator from 1982-87. Before being named Michigan’s head coach in 1990, Moeller served as the team’s offensive coordinator for three seasons.

Moeller is survived by his wife, Ann, three daughters, Susan, Amy and Molly, and son, Andy, a former linebacker and captain for the Wolverines.

The family will hold a visitation on Friday, July 15, from 2-8 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio (1170 Shawnee Road). A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16.