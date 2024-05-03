Watch Now
Former Warren City Councilman charged with carrying a concealed firearm

Posted at 11:54 AM, May 03, 2024
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Warren City Councilman has been charged & arraigned for carrying a concealed handgun without a license.

Officials say that during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 28, one of the responding officres saw a handgun on Edward Kabacinski, who did not have a Concealed Pistol License.

This isn't Kabacinski's first run-in with the law, ashe was previously arrested in 2021 for trespassing at TCF Center after refusing to wear a mask.In October of 2020, he was charged with two misdemeanors for handcuffing a protester outside a rally for President Trump in Eastpointe.

Kabacinski, 50, was arraigned yesterday in 37th Warren District Court, where bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety. A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for later this month.

"We will prosecute those who choose to unlawfully carry weapons," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a press release. "Everyone, regardless of who they are, is held accountable for their actions."

