(WXYZ) — Former Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says he is running for the Michigan House in the upcoming primary election.

Fouts served as mayor for 16 years but was forced to step down last year when the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled he could not run again due to term limits.

Fouts is running in the newly redrawn 14th District, which includes parts of Warren, Hazel Park and Madison Heights.

The news Fouts is running comes ahead of Tuesday's filing deadline for the August primary election.