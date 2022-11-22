Former West Michigan tutor convicted of sexually assaulting student released from prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A former Grand Rapids Central High School and West Catholic tutor sentenced in 2015 for sexually assaulting a student has been released from prison.

Abigail Simon was sentenced in 2015 to 8-25 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old student.

She was convicted of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

During her trial, Simon acknowledged having sex with the student she was tutoring in 2013.

She claimed he physically and mentally intimidated her.

Simon will have to undergo life-long supervision and register as a sex offender.

During the trial, the prosecution said Simon’s interactions with the then-15-year-old student were extensive, exchanging graphic pictures and carrying on a romantic relationship.

During her sentencing in 2015, Simon pleaded with the court for mercy, saying, “I’m so sorry for all of this. I cry all day and all night, every day. I’m so tired and sick, and I just want to go home and I want to climb in my mom’s bed and never leave her side.”

Now 43-year-old, Simon has been serving her sentence at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.