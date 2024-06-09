Doris Biscoe, pioneering former WXYZ anchorwoman, dies at 77

Doris Biscoe, a trailblazing WXYZ anchor and reporter who graced Detroit TV airwaves for more than 25 years, died Friday at the age of 77.

Biscoe, who was born in Washington D.C. in 1946, joined WXYZ as a night reporter in 1973. She previously worked as a radio DJ in Maryland and hosted a weekly public affairs show in Washington D.C. before coming to Detroit.

Throughout her tenure at WXYZ, Biscoe was one of the most visible Black broadcast journalists in Detroit, and throughout America,.

"If somebody tells me, 'No, you can't do it,' then I'm going to make sure I damn well do it. I'm just that kind of tough nut," she said in a 1998 Detroit Free Press interview.

Throughout her time at the station, Biscoe worked as a reporter before joining the 6 o'clock anchor desk with Rich Fisher. In 1995, Biscoe moved to mornings to anchor with Erik Smith.

“There’s not a shift that I’ve not worked at this station,” she told the Detroit Free Press in 1998. “I’ve worked nights. I’ve worked weekends, days. Now I’m working mornings. I’ve worked the desk. I’ve done sports."

Biscoe was revered by her colleagues, who praised her dogged ability to chase a story while never losing her cool. In 1984, she famously down presidential candidate Jesse Jackson for an interview on a San Francisco street.

“I lost my shoe. I got the interview, though,” she told the Detroit Free Press.

In 1994, Biscoe was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, honoring 25 years in television.

More details and service information will be released at a later date.