Founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts dies at 96

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Founder of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, Specs Howard has died at the age of 96, his family confirms.

"He was always grateful to the entire media community. He felt your embrace every step of his professional journey, knowing that his mission to help change lives for the better was supported and guided by all.

To everyone who ever listened to him on the air, graduated from the Specs Howard School, hired the people he trained or even just said nice things to or about Dad, the entire Specs Howard Family says, "Thank You,"" said Alisa Zee, daughter, Specs Howard.

Born as Julian Liebman on April 8, 1926 in Pennsylvania.

Howard, a leader in radio created the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts in Southfield in 1970.

WXYZ-TV would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Specs Howard.