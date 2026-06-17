Founders releasing limited-edition KBS Bourbon finished in KBS barrels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Founders Brewing Co. is making its first venture into the spirit business, releasing a limited-edition KBS Bourbon.

According to Founders, the bourbon is the latest chapter for KBS, the popular barrel-aged stout from the brewery.

Founders said KBS Bourbon was aged in American oak and finished in barrels that once held KBS, bringing a smooth, rich bourbon with notes of vanilla, oak, chocolate and roasted coffee. It comes in at 97 proof.

The bourbon will be available in limited quantities at the store in Grand Rapids, with select availability across the state.

Founders previously collaborated with Bardstown Bourbon Company, taking the Bardstown bourbon and finishing it in KBS barrels.